Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Drops By 28.8%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 563,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TSGTF opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

