Short Interest in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Declines By 31.3%

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USCB. Raymond James boosted their target price on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,484,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.