Short Interest in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Declines By 31.3%

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,484,000.
U.S. Century Bank Company Profile
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
