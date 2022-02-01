Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Decreases By 31.5%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 555,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.65. 511,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,409. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

