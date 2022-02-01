Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Declines By 22.1%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 157,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80. Zhongchao has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zhongchao at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

