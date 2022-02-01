Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Buys $21,600,000.00 in Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $26.99. 989,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,615. The stock has a market cap of $406.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth about $935,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

