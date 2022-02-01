Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SSLLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $162.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.72.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.