Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Silver Viper Minerals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.70.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

