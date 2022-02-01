Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $107.74

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.74, but opened at $119.25. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 7,898 shares traded.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,140 shares of company stock worth $16,226,157 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,059,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

