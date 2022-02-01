Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 2,268,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 19,106,780 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.36.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

About Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

