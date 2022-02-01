Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 706,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,631.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVYSF opened at $121.12 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 1-year low of $112.28 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.97.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

