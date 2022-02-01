Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. Sonos has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

