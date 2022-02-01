South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Get South State alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.34.

SSB stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in South State by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $62,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 34.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in South State during the third quarter valued at $32,593,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 55.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.