South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the December 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

