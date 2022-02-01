Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 741 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.69%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

