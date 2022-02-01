Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.05 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

