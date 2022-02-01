Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $221,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.15. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.