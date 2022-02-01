Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $246,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

TSLA stock opened at $940.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,028.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $895.25. The firm has a market cap of $944.52 billion, a PE ratio of 191.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock worth $4,452,021,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

