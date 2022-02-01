SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,083 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,982. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

