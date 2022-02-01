Spin Master Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.45.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$43.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.55. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.77 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

