Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,689 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 642,011 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Splunk by 9.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,560,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.02. 14,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.01. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.68.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.