Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.21.

NYSE SPOT traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.33. 66,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.06. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

