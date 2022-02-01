Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $10.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

