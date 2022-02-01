Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.05

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.05 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 55.19 ($0.74). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.77), with a volume of 137,797 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £94.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.05.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.