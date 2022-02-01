Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Apple by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

