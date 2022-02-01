Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in January

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.6 days.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.45) to GBX 515 ($6.92) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.88.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

