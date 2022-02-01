Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in January

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.6 days.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.45) to GBX 515 ($6.92) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.88.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.