Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.48%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 82,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

