Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,927 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,357 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 480,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

