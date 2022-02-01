Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.94.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$36.79 on Friday. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$20.11 and a 52-week high of C$51.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

