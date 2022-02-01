Step Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Step Finance has a total market cap of $806,980.75 and approximately $3.75 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.42 or 0.07153047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.83 or 0.99977713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053970 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

