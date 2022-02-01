Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Receives €26.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.56 ($29.85).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,624,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STVN opened at €17.37 ($19.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €15.20 ($17.08) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.79).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.40)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

