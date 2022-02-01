Stifel Nicolaus Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $450.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLAC stock opened at $389.27 on Friday. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

