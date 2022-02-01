STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.67 ($58.05).

Shares of STM opened at €41.24 ($46.34) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

