Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Homology Medicines Put Options (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,934 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,077% compared to the average daily volume of 177 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.