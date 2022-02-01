Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798,576 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 6.77% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $105,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

