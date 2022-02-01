Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.

STOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,474 in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $18.60. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,946. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

