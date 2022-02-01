Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE EDI opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $9.68.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Read More: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.