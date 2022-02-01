StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in StoneCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

