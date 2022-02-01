StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SVI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,416.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,416. Insiders have bought a total of 299,500 shares of company stock worth $1,870,715 in the last quarter.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

