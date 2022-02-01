Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

STRT opened at $37.89 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

