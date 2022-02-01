Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.26 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $18.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.05. 2,021,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 12 month low of $222.69 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

