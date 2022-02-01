Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Cap of $36.30 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.30 million and approximately $432,812.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.28 or 0.07205225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00069208 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,789,227 coins and its circulating supply is 342,755,218 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.