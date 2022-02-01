Superdry (LON:SDRY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 415 ($5.58) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDRY. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.04) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 376.67 ($5.06).

LON SDRY opened at GBX 207 ($2.78) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.71. The stock has a market cap of £169.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493 ($6.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,442.89). Also, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,259.48). In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,330 shares of company stock worth $2,149,873.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

