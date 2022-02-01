Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $21,825,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 10.6% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,137,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 204,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

