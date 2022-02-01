SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $7.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.81. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $41.22 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANTM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.15.

ANTM opened at $440.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.32. Anthem has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.