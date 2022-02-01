Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €122.17 ($137.27).

SY1 opened at €105.95 ($119.04) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €121.71. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

