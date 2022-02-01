Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,337 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

