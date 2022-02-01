Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.89) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.54) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 201 ($2.70).

LON:TW opened at GBX 150.80 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.15. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 143.15 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.88). The company has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,485.08).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

