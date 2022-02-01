Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.89) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.54) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.69).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 150.80 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.15. The company has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 143.15 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.88).

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,485.08).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

