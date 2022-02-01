TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Down 39.3% in January

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 16,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,725,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,941. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. TC Energy has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

