TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 201.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after buying an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,987,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,160,000 after acquiring an additional 452,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of TEL opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $121.01 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

